ClearAlpha Technologies LP Sells 1,405 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $347.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

