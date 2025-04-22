ClearAlpha Technologies LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter worth $158,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,817.25. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $36,222.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 694,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,362.11. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,411. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

