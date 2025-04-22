ClearAlpha Technologies LP Has $124,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP cut its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 228.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 71,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $500.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

