Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CZFS opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

