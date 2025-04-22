Churchill Downs (CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $649.68 million for the quarter.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

