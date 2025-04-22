China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.
China Sunergy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
China Sunergy Company Profile
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
