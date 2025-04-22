Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Stock Down 3.2 %

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed stock traded down $18.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.30. 88,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,934. Chemed has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

