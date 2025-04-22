Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 67,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
