Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 67,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.