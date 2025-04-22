Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 501,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 308,883 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

CLDT stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.