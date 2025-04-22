Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.