Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $685.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,627. This represents a 9.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

