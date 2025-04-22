Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,154,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $50,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

