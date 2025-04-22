Capital World Investors Sells 8,080,171 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,080,171 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.09% of Mosaic worth $84,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Mosaic by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 139,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.