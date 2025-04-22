Capital World Investors Sells 516,029 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

