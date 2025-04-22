Capital World Investors Sells 387,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.01% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $89,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,443,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

