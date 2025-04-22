Capital World Investors Purchases 299,283 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 591.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

