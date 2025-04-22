Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,819.03 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,980.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

