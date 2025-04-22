Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.22% of Fox Factory worth $40,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 434,998 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 1,268,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fox Factory by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after buying an additional 44,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.14 million, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.