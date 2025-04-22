Capital World Investors Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.65% of New York Times worth $55,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after buying an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after purchasing an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 418,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Times by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,686,000 after buying an additional 322,141 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.