Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,983,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NU were worth $103,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

