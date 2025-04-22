Capital Research Global Investors Sells 212,503 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,503 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

