Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,747,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

