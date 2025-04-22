Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 505,237 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 505,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,962,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

