Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,930 shares of company stock worth $1,999,038. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

