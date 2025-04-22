Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.23 and traded as high as C$37.81. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$37.63, with a volume of 270,952 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CU

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.