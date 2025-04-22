Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.23 and traded as high as C$37.81. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$37.63, with a volume of 270,952 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
