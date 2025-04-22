CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 11,372 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

