CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after acquiring an additional 441,711 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

