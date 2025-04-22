CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

