CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

