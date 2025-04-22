CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

