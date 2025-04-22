Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZIP opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

