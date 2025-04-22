Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Cactus were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

