Business First Bancshares (BFST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

BFST opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

