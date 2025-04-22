Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 521.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $32,389,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

