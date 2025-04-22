Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 391

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 390 ($5.22).

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ASC opened at GBX 301.50 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £361.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 223.20 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.20 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.63.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

