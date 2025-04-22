Brinker International (EAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.47.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

