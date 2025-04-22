BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 375,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

BTSG stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

