Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on May 22nd

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Bridgepoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Group will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.49) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

