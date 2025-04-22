BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.