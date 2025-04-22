Blue Chip Stocks To Research – April 19th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their reliable earnings, stable growth, and a strong history of paying dividends. These stocks are generally considered safe, long-term investments, as they belong to financially sound organizations with a reputation for weathering economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 18,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 9,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,584. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.83.

