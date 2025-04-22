BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up about 1.6% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.42.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $370.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.