BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 34,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 49,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

BioRem Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$31.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.71.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

