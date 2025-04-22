Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

