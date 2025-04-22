BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.