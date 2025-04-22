BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

