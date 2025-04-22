BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.17 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 159,829 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,758,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,335. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.