Best Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunication services such as voice, data, and video communication across various networks. These stocks are traded on public exchanges and reflect the performance of firms involved in wireless, broadband, and other communication infrastructures, often influenced by technology innovation and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,989,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255,558. The company has a market cap of $763.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $120.05 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $26.58 on Monday, reaching $745.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,229. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 25,096,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621,680. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.29. 2,116,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,823. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $137.60 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.98.

