Best Hotel Stocks To Research – April 21st

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, The Carlyle Group, Carnival Co. &, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that own, develop, or manage hotels and related hospitality services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic conditions, and seasonal demand, offering investors exposure to the performance of the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $162.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,410.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,784. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,689.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,783.96. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded down $8.54 on Monday, reaching $201.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,189. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $194.12 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.54. 5,606,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,254,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.71. 576,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.51. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

