BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.74), Zacks reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.