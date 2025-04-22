Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $140.89 million for the quarter.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

